Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Nivar likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal by midnight or early hours of Nov 26

Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal during midnight of Wednesday and early hours of November 26, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-11-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 10:41 IST
Cyclone Nivar likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal by midnight or early hours of Nov 26
Cyclone Nivar will cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram by midnight or early hours of November 26 (Photo/IMD). Image Credit: ANI

Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal during midnight of Wednesday and early hours of November 26, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). Earlier at 2.30 AM, Cyclone Nivar moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph and lay centred in southwest Bay of Bengal, said IMD.

Meanwhile, rains lashed Chennai as Cyclone Nivar lay 350 km South-East of Chennai moving North-West. "While crossing wind speed likely to touch 145 kmph," said the Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai. Meenambakkam in Chennai received 120 mm rainfall from 8.30 AM yesterday to 5.30 AM today, as per India Meteorological Department.

In view of cyclonic storm Nivar, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting earlier on Tuesday through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh and Secretaries of different ministries. Gauba said that our aim should be to ensure that there is no loss of life, damage is minimum and normalcy is restored in power, telecom and other important sectors in the shortest possible time.

The chief secretaries informed the NCMC about their preparedness. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra briefed the committee about the latest situation of Nivar cyclone. NDRF DG informed about the preparedness to meet the situation in next three days and said that 30 teams of NDRF have so far been deployed and 20 additional teams have been kept on standby for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

The chief secretaries informed the NCMC about their preparedness, while the IMD DG briefed the committee about the latest situation of the cyclone. "The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG also informed the meeting about the preparedness to meet the situation in the next three days. As many as 30 teams of the NDRF have so far been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh and 20 additional teams have been kept on standby," an official release of Ministry of Earth Science read.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, while people in coastal areas are also being evacuated to shelter houses. Meanwhile, IndiGo flights to or from the southern region, mainly Chennai, have been disrupted.

"A total of 49 flights that were scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled. We will monitor the situation and decide on the further course of action for November 26. We are accommodating passengers on next available flights at no additional charges, waiving off cancellation fee and refunding full ticket amount," Indigo said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poco M3 launched; first sale on November 27

HIGHLIGHTFHD display48MP triple rear cameraSnapdragon 6626,000mAh batteryThe Poco M3 has been launched as the companys latest budget-friendly M-series smartphone.The device will go on sale on November 27 i.e. Black Friday and is priced at U...

Cricket-NZ, Windies to discuss 'BLM' support during tour

New Zealand cricket coach Gary Stead said they will meet with their West Indies counterparts on Thursday to discuss whether to display support for the Black Lives Matter movement during the upcoming tour. The West Indies and England teams t...

Telangana CM expresses shock at Ahmed Patel's demise

Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed shock at the passing away of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. The CM recalled his association with Patel and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family, ...

Ahmed Patel kept Congress together in difficult times, says Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel while saying that he kept the Congress party together during difficult times. He was a kind, generous and thoughtful man. He kept the Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020