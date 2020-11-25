Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan protests China's island incursions during FM visit

Japan used a visit by the Chinese foreign minister on Wednesday to protest Beijing's increased activity and what it calls infiltration around disputed East China Sea islands. Both sides agreed to avoid provocative actions in the contested area. “The situation is extremely serious,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters after meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-11-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 11:36 IST
Japan protests China's island incursions during FM visit
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Japan used a visit by the Chinese foreign minister on Wednesday to protest Beijing's increased activity and what it calls infiltration around disputed East China Sea islands. Both sides agreed to avoid provocative actions in the contested area.

"The situation is extremely serious," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters after meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday for a two-day visit. Relations between the two countries have been strained over territorial disputes and wartime history, even though ties have improved in recent years while China's trade dispute with the US has escalated.

The territorial row in centred on Japanese-controlled East China Sea islands, which Japan calls Senkaku and China calls Diaoyu. Chinese coast guard ships have stepped up activity around the islands despite protests and warnings by the Japanese authorities. Kato said Japan's government protested earlier Wednesday when Chinese ships entered Japan's contiguous zone, just outside of its territorial waters, for the 306th time this year.

"I conveyed (to Wang) our concerns about the activities of the Chinese government ships around the islands and asked for positive steps by China," Kato said. He said Wang said China hoped to make a positive relationship with Japan and play constructive roles in the region. On Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Wang agreed to try not to escalate tensions around the islands.

The two foreign ministers also agreed to resume business travel between the world's second and third economies through a "business track" programme that will allow visitors to engage in limited activities during their 14-day quarantine periods. They also agreed to work together on climate change, energy conservation, health care and digital commerce as part of their economic cooperation. Wang is expected to meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, the first meeting with the Japanese leader by a top Chinese official since the February visit of Chinese foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi.

Wang's visit comes amid growing concerns about China's increasing influence in the region. Japan is promoting military and economic partnerships with countries in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's rise. After his visit to Japan, Wang will head for meetings in South Korea.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Raut condoles demise of Ahmed Patel

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and said that a pillar of Congress fell today. A pillar of Congress fell today. All workers in politics can learn loyalty from him. He was a...

Covid test mandatory at Uttarakhand airport for people coming from Delhi

Passengers traveling from Delhi to Uttarakhand in Dehradun have to mandatory undergo a COVID-19 test at Jolly Grant Airport, as per an order issued by the Uttarakhand government. The development has come at a time when COVID-19 infections i...

Few judicial pronouncements gave impression of overreach: VP M Venkaiah Naidu at All India Presiding Officers' Conference.

Few judicial pronouncements gave impression of overreach VP M Venkaiah Naidu at All India Presiding Officers Conference....

Tennis-Players must be able to train ahead of Australian Open: Medvedev

ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev says players health will be at risk if quarantine restrictions prevent them from playing or practising in the run-up to the Australian Open. Organisers are in talks with the Victoria state government over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020