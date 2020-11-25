Left Menu
Development News Edition

David Mabuza urges to show respect for GBVF and COVID-19 victims

The South African National Flag was flown at half-mast to symbolize the beginning of the five Days of Remembrance for citizens who have lost their lives through GBVF and COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:01 IST
David Mabuza urges to show respect for GBVF and COVID-19 victims
The Deputy President called on churches, mosques, temples, synagogues and houses of prayer to hold prayer sessions to support surviving families to cope with the loss of their loved ones. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Deputy President David Mabuza has called on South Africans to wear a black armband, a ribbon, or any sign that signifies an act of mourning in order to demonstrate solemn respect for those who have passed away due to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) and COVID-19.

"We call on all families, communities and organisations to set up memorial corners where flowers, lit candles and any appropriate form of memorialisation is observed to remember and honour those who have lost their lives," the Deputy President said.

He made these remarks on Wednesday during an event to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism for no Violence against Women and Children Campaign as well as the commencement of the five days of remembrance for the citizens who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The South African National Flag was flown at half-mast to symbolize the beginning of the five Days of Remembrance for citizens who have lost their lives through GBVF and COVID-19.

The President has directed that from 25 November until 29 November, the nation should embark on five days of mourning, particularly for the victims of COVID-19 and those who have lost their lives through GBVF.

"During this period, the flag will be flown at half-mast, throughout the country from 6 am – 6 pm. We will do this not only as a sign of solidarity with all families who lost their loved ones but to demonstrate our resilience and collective determination to overcome COVID-19 and GBVF," Mabuza said.

The Deputy President called on churches, mosques, temples, synagogues and houses of prayer to hold prayer sessions to support surviving families to cope with the loss of their loved ones.

"Our response to GBVF must be emphatic and uncompromising. It is our commitment as government, civil society formations and all other social partners to work together towards a sustained programme of action to curb GBVF.

"As part of this comprehensive programme, today marks the official commencement of our 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, which is hosted nationwide under the theme: Women's Economic Justice for a Non-Violent and Non-Sexist South Africa," the Deputy President said.

He encouraged society to collectively rally behind all national efforts and programmes to empower, protect and promote the advancement and development of women and girl children.

"Together we must build a society that places an enormous amount of its resources to the protection and development of women, to their well-being and their due recognition as leaders of our nation in all facets of human endeavours," the Deputy President said.

Mabuza said the 16 Days of Activism campaign should be about concrete and tangible progress to end violence against women and children.

"It should never just be a simple and annual ritual in our calendar of events. In a democratic and a human rights centred country like ours, patriarchy cannot be used as a cultural basis for the oppression of women.

"Women can no longer live in servitude to men that have disregard for their lives and their freedom, therefore we call on all our communities to condemn any acts of GBVF and where such acts manifest themselves they should be reported to the nearest police station," he said.

Mabuza said the reported rising number of COVID-19 infections remains a major cause for concern.

"We should continue to behave responsibly to save lives and avoid any possible resurgence of COVID-19 infections that may result in further loss of lives," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU plans to open data to sharing in bid to rival Asia and U.S

In an effort to avoid EU firms and citizens relying on data from Asian and U.S rivals, the European Commission is proposing new rules to allow sharing of public and personal data with businesses and research organisations.The European Union...

Two arrested with gold worth over Rs 6 crore

A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has arrested two passengers at Borivali railway station in connection with the alleged smuggling of gold bars worth Rs 6.25 crores. Both the accused were taken into custody as soon as they d...

MHA guidelines: Local restrictions like night curfew allowed; Prior consultation with Centre needed for any lockdown outside containment zones

States and union territories can impose local restrictions like night curfew to check the spread of COVID-19, but they will have to consult the Centre before imposing any lockdown outside the containment zones, the Ministry of Home Affairs ...

Coffee Day Global posts Rs 59.38 cr loss for Jul-Sept

Coffee Day Global Ltd, an arm of Coffee Day Enterprises, on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 59.38 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 98.4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020