PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Ahmed Patel

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Ahmed Patel.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace."

(With Inputs from PIB)