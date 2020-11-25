PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Ahmed Patel
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:39 IST
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Ahmed Patel.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace."
(With Inputs from PIB)
