Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 18.95 crore Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Dept pilot project

State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua, who launched the pilot project under the state flagship programme Socio Economic Development Policy (SEDP) on Wednesday said it will benefit a total of 1,020 beneficiaries from eight districts. The minister said that Rs 548.65 lakh will be released as the first instalment to the beneficiaries for different trades to achieve self-sufficiency in meat and poultry products, which in turn will uplift the state economy in the near future.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 26-11-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:05 IST
Rs 18.95 crore Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Dept pilot project
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Mizoram Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has launched a Rs 18.95 crore pilot project to achieve self-sufficiency in meat and poultry products. State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua, who launched the pilot project under the state flagship programme Socio Economic Development Policy (SEDP) on Wednesday said it will benefit a total of 1,020 beneficiaries from eight districts.

The minister said that Rs 548.65 lakh will be released as the first instalment to the beneficiaries for different trades to achieve self-sufficiency in meat and poultry products, which in turn will uplift the state economy in the near future. Beichhua, who is also chairman of AH&Vety, Fishery and Sericulture Board of SEDP, said that the state is far from meeting its requirement in meat and poultry products.

He said that the government has banned the import of pigs and other meat products from neighbouring states and countries due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and to prevent the spread of swine flu like Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) and African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state. "The SEDP pilot project to achieve self sufficiency in meat and poultry products was conceived as the state failed to meet its requirement," he said.

He expressed hope that the pilot project will benefit the beneficiaries so that they make good livings. According to Beichhua, the government is making massive efforts to usher in development despite the spread of novel coronavirus.

Highlighting the achievement of AH& Vety department during two years of the present government, he said that seven veterinary dispensaries were upgraded to full fledged veterinary hospitals, 35 rural animal health centres to veterinary dispensaries and new buildings of veterinary hospitals are currently being constructed in seven districts. Besides, the government has also set up animal check gates in 10 villages near the inter-state and international border, and is currently constructing goat breeding farm, broiler poultry farm and intensive mithun stud farm in different parts of the state, he said.

Speaking at the launch, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department director Hmarkunga said the pilot project would cover different trades - Piglet Multiplication Unit (PMU), Piggery Fattening Unit (PFU), Broiler farming and backyard poultry (Rainbow Rooster) farming. He said that financial assistance to the tune of Rs 3 lakh each would be provided to 20 beneficiaries under PMU and 200 beneficiaries under PFU.

Besides, Rs 1.5 lakh each will be provided to 400 beneficiaries for broiler farming and another 400 beneficiaries for rainbow rooster farming, he said. According to the official, the PRRS has hit the state in 2013, 2016 and 2018 killing thousands of pigs.

SEDP is the flagship programme of the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga, which aims at accelerating progress in key sectors and transforming Mizoram into a welfare state. The programme was launched in February last year.

At least 14 boards of various sectors were set up to implement the flagship programme. For implementation of SEDP, the state government has allocated Rs 750 crore for the fiscal 2019-2020 and Rs 513 crore for fiscal 2020-2021 respectively.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Legend, gone too soon: Cine stars pay homage to football icon Diego Maradona

Film personalities, including Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and directors Vikramaditya Motwane and Asif Kapadia, condoled the passing away of legendary football player Diego Maradona, saying the Argentine soccer great will be s...

Chevron Launched: A Great Place to be Stranded

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir People of Delhi-NCR can now look forward to get over their Quarantine fatigue at Chevron, a stunning new lounge that has been launched today. To avoid any crowding, the lounge has been launched in three phas...

Conekt Gadgets Launches India's Fastest Charging Powerbank

Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its new set of offerings into Indias accessories market. In August 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian international cricketer hired as Brand ambassador unveile...

Plum raises USD 4.1 mn in funding from Surge, Tanglin Venture Partners, others

Employee insurance start-up Plum on Thursday said it has raised USD 4.1 million about Rs 30.2 crore in funding, led by Sequoia Capital Indias Surge and Tanglin Venture Partners. Existing investors, including Incubate Fund, also participated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020