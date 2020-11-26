Left Menu
Air quality in Delhi dips to 'very poor' category

Air pollution levels in Delhi dipped on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being reported in the 'very poor' category.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:55 IST
Visuals from Delhi-NCR. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Air pollution levels in Delhi dipped on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being reported in the 'very poor' category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, (SAFAR), the overall air quality in the city stands at 349.

Parts of the city reported AQIs of between 'very poor' and 'severe', data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed, with Lodhi Road reporting an AQI of 320, RK Puram reported an AQI of 372, and Chandni Chowk reported an AQI of 319, all in the 'very poor' category. 'Severe' AQI was reported in Vivek Vihar (409), and Jahangirpuri (404).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. Earlier on Tuesday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to make the bio-decomposer technology mandatory for all states, which contribute to the rising air pollution in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said the Delhi government had filed a petition with the Centre's newly constituted commission on Monday on the basis of a report by a 15-member impact assessment committee, which showed the effect of the new technology in Delhi. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

