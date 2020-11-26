Protest in Bhubaneswar against Centre's new labour laws

Members of Odisha Nirmana Sramik Federation, All India Central Council of Trade Unions and All Orissa Petrol and Diesel Pump Workers' Union on Thursday hold a demonstration as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour laws. "The government has enacted such laws which are against the labour and are supporting the employer. After these laws, most of the industries in India will not come under labour laws. Labour will not be able to file a case against the employer and the government will not be able to control. We are demanding the withdrawal of labour code and repeal 3 farm laws," Mahendra Parida, National Secretary, All India Council Of Central Trade Unions (AICCTU) told ANI.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had hailed the trade unions 'Bharat Bandh' call and said that the "anti-people" and "anti-labour" policies of the Centre have created 'catastrophic' unemployment. "Modi-Shah Government's anti-people, anti-labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi's crony capitalist friends. Today, over 25 crore workers have called for Bharat Bandh 2020 in protest. I salute them," the Congress leader had tweeted.

Ten central trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. (ANI)

