Cyclone Nivar to hit Karnataka, IMD issues yellow alert

The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Nivar, which is moving towards northwest direction is excepted to turn into a normal cyclonic storm in the South Interior districts of Karnataka, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru said here on Thursday.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:00 IST
Water logging in Puducherry's Kamaraj Nagar today, following landfall made by Cyclone Nivar . Image Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, Bengaluru urban and rural parts, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara districts of Karnataka are likely to witness moderate spells of rain on November 26. IMD has issued a yellow alert in these areas. "These districts are very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on November 26 and November 27," CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru stated.

The coastal areas of Karnataka will witness light to moderate cast of rainfall on November 27, he added. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami and V Narayanaswamy respectively and assured all possible help from Centre in the wake of the cyclone.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Have spoken to CM Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami and CM V Narayanaswamy and assured all possible help from the Centre. NDRF teams already on the ground to help people in need," Amit Shah tweeted. (ANI)

