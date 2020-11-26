Government ready to resolve differences, talks with farmers on Dec 3: Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the new agriculture laws passed by parliament in the monsoon session were "need of the hour" and that the government ready to talk with farmers and resolve differences. He said that the talks will be held in December 3. The minister also said that the farm laws will bring revolutionary changes.

The minister referred to Centre's invitation earlier for talks between a delegation of Punjab farmers and union agriculture secretary to dispel any wrong impression. He said agriculture is top priority for central government.

"New farm laws were the need of the hour. In the coming time, it's going to bring revolutionary changes. We'll talk to the farmers on December 3," Tomar told ANI. He appealed to farmers, who organised the 'Chalo Delhi' march today, to not agitate.

"I want to appeal to our farmer brothers to not agitate. We're ready to talk about issues and resolve differences. I'm sure that our dialogue will have a positive result. I have full faith that through discussion, we will definitely come to a conclusion," he said. He added 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) are being set up for benefit of small farmers and to increase their income.

"For this, the government will be spending Rs 6,850 crore in 5 years. Five FPOs are also dedicated to bee production. The government is trying its best to make this initiative successful," Tomar stated. He said development of rural areas and farmers is of utmost importance for Narendra Modi government and it is reaching out to farmers.