Left Menu
Development News Edition

I stand by farmers' struggle, BJP trying to bulldoze their rights : Mamata

She slammed the saffron party for "vitiating" the atmosphere of the country and said she is ready to join the farmers' protest in Delhi and extend her support to the cause. Banerjee, who is one of the most vocal critics of BJP, slammed it as a "party of outsiders" which has no place in Bengal and said she will never allow West Bengal to be turned into a "riot-torn Gujarat".

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:47 IST
I stand by farmers' struggle, BJP trying to bulldoze their rights : Mamata
Representative image

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned the police action on farmers in Haryana and said the BJP has snatched their livelihood and is trying to curb their rights. She slammed the saffron party for "vitiating" the atmosphere of the country and said she is ready to join the farmers' protest in Delhi and extend her support to the cause.

Banerjee, who is one of the most vocal critics of BJP, slammed it as a "party of outsiders" which has no place in Bengal and said she will never allow West Bengal to be turned into a "riot-torn Gujarat". "What has happened there (Haryana) is very unfortunate. This is the first time that we have a central government which is trying to curb all democratic and fundamental rights.

"The Centre cannot curb the democratic rights of the farmers. It has passed a law which is against the interests of the farmers," she told newsmen when asked to react on the clashes between the farmers and Haryana police. Questioning the reason behind passing of the farm bills, Banerjee iterated that BJP is only interested in "one nation, one leader and one ruler".

"The nation belongs to everyone. What was the role of BJP during the freedom struggle? The country got freedom long back. Some of your leaders have even betrayed (the freedom struggle)," she said. The BJP was responsible for passing anti-farmer laws and farmers are angry, Banerjee said adding the Centre also passed an anti-people legislation like the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill and removed essential food items like potato and onion from it.

"This is the real face of BJP. If needed I will go to Delhi to extend my support to the farmers," she said. Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the state's border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital Thursday in their "Delhi Chalo" march against the Centre's farm laws.

They are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws which deregulate the sale of agriculture produce. They say the new legislation will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system. The feisty TMC supremo slammed leaders of the saffron party for trying to turn West Bengal into Gujarat and said "BJP is a party of outsiders which has no place in Bengal".

"Why do they want to turn our Bengal into a riot-torn place like Gujarat? We don't want riots. Bengal is a land of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, poet Nazrul Islam, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda. The people of the state want to live in harmony and peace" she said. "Those who come to the state only during elections and try to disturb the peace of the state are not at all welcome," she told a press conference here.

She also criticised the saffron party for "lying" about the delay in the construction of the Majerhat Bridge in the city and blamed the lacklustre approach of Indian Railways which delayed it by nine months. Without naming BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, she accused him of trying to "fake" his arrest despite not being detained by the police during a protest march by the saffron party here.

"They (BJP) did not have proper permission and so the police stopped them. The police did not arrest him (Vijayvargiya) but he is faking his arrest for photo ops. This is the standard. "The party (BJP) has turned into a circus party and a garbage of lies," she said.

On the nationwide strike against the policies of the central government during the day, Banerjee said that though she supports the issues, she is against any form of shutdown. Normal life was partially affected in West Bengal on Thursday due to a nationwide trade union strike during which sporadic clashes were reported in several parts of the state.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rick and Morty Season 5: Dan Harmon talks on Space Beth’s returning, what more we know

Rick and Morty Season 5 is already in the process of making. Rick and Morty co-creator, Dan Harmon already in March last year that he was working on the fifth season. Read further to know more on the imminent season.During the online Rick a...

Cricket-Kohli baffled by Rohit's absence in Australia, questions WTC rule change

India captain Virat Kohli said he was kept in the dark about deputy Rohit Sharmas hamstring injury and believes the opener should have travelled to Australia to boost his chances of playing the test series against Tim Paines men. Rohit was ...

CBI conducts searches in 3 cities over duty evasion in import of metal toy guns

The CBI on Thursday searched eight locations in three cities in connection with duty evasion in the import of metal toy guns by an importer in collusion with customs officials a couple of years back, officials said. The searches were conduc...

Dr Harsh Vardhan takes stock of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and National Digital Health Mission

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan today visited National Health Authority NHA to conduct a high-level review of the implementation of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB PM-JAY and National Digital ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020