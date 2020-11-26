Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K terror attack: Army personnel exercise maximum restraint to avoid civilian causalities, collateral damage

Army personnel exercised maximum restraint to avoid any civilian causalities and collateral damage in the terror crime incident that took place at Sharifabad HMT area of Srinagar on Thursday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:34 IST
J-K terror attack: Army personnel exercise maximum restraint to avoid civilian causalities, collateral damage
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Army personnel exercised maximum restraint to avoid any civilian causalities and collateral damage in the terror crime incident that took place at Sharifabad HMT area of Srinagar on Thursday. "Today at about 1315 hours Srinagar police received information about a terror crime incident at Sharifabad HMT area of Srinagar where terrorists had fired upon Army ROP party," read a press statement from Kashmir Zone Police.

According to the press statement, preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists travelling in a Maruti car taking undue advantage of crowded place fired indiscriminately at army party resulting in injuries to two army jawans. The injured jawans were evacuated to hospital for treatment; however both of them succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom. They have been identified as Sepoy Ratan of 163 Battalion Territorial Army and Sepoy Deshmukh of 101 Battalion Territorial Army. "The area of occurrence being very much crowded, army personnel exercised maximum restraint to avoid any civilian causalities & collateral damage. We pay our rich tributes to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and stand by their families at this crucial juncture," the press statement read.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, it added. Two Indian Army soldiers were killed in an attack by terrorists in the HMT area located on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Thursday, officials said today.

The attack was carried out by three terrorists. "Two soldiers were critically injured and were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they succumbed to their injuries," Defence PRO, Srinagar said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spain says

Time is running out to find a Brexit agreement between Spain and Britain over Gibraltar, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Thursday.At stake in the talks is avoiding a hard European Union border in southern Spain after ...

Neanderthal thumbs better adapted to holding tools with handles

Neanderthal thumbs were better adapted to holding tools in the same way that Homo Sapiens hold a hammer, according to a paper published in Scientific Reports. The findings suggest that Neanderthals may have found precision grips -- where ob...

Protests held worldwide against Pakistan for 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Protests are being held in many countries condemning Pakistans involvement in the 2611 Mumbai attacks in 2008, calling for an end to state-sponsored terrorism by the country. In Belgium and Egypt, several mobile banners were rolled out, dem...

CEO says AstraZeneca likely to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine -Bloomberg News

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive Pascal Soriot was quoted as saying on Thursday after questions over the results from its late-stage study.Instead of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020