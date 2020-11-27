Karnataka Cabinet approves Vijayanagara district boundaries, Hospet as headquarters

The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday approved boundaries for the newly-carved Vijayanagara district, out of the Bellary district. During a press conference, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy announced that Hospet will be the district headquarters.

"Six taluks including Hospet, Harappanahalli, Hoovinahadagali, Hagari Bommanahalli, Kotturu and Kudligi would be the part of Vijayanagar district. The remaining taluks will be part of Bellary district," he said. The Karnataka Cabinet had on November 18 approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Bellary district. Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.

A Cabinet meeting had decided to bifurcate Ballari district and fulfil the demand of Forest and Environment Minister Anand Singh. (ANI)