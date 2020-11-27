Gold worth Rs 18 lakh seized at Kozhikode airport

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Kochi seized 24 kilograms gold worth Rs 18 lakh at Kozhikode International Airport by two passengers travelling from Dubai on Friday.The gold was concealed in the shape of screw-in power bank devices and switches in their check-in luggage.Sharing information, Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi tweeted, "Acting on a tip, Calicut AIU Batch C seized the gold from the passengers travelling in Flydubai flight no. FZ 4313. The 24 K gold was concealed in the shape of screws in power extension devices and switches in check-in Baggage."In another incident, the AIU also seized 463 grams of gold which was concealed in the shape of 3 capsules from a passenger, who arrived from Dubai on a flight.

"Kannur AIU Batch C Seized 463 gms of gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai in flight No. IX 1744. The Gold was concealed in the shape of 3 capsules in his rectum," the department tweeted. (ANI)

