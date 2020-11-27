Left Menu
Mumbai Mayor to meet BMC legal team, assess Bombay HC order in Kangana Ranaut case

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said that she will hold a meeting with the legal team of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assess the Bombay High Court's order in Kangana Ranaut case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 14:43 IST
Mumbai Mayor to meet BMC legal team, assess Bombay HC order in Kangana Ranaut case
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said that she will hold a meeting with the legal team of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assess the Bombay High Court's order in Kangana Ranaut case. "What we did was according to municipal rules. I haven't seen the court order, will go through it," Pednekar told reporters here.

Earlier today, the Bombay High Court had set aside the BMC notices dated September 7 and 9 issued to Kangana Ranaut for the demolition of parts of her property in Mumbai and directed that a valuer be appointed to ascertain the damages caused due to the demolition. Holding the demolition was with malafide intent, the High Court held that it will pass an order on compensation to Kangana Ranaut after the valuer submits a report in the matter.

After the Bombay High Court passed the order, Ranaut tweeted, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it's not the victory of the individual but it's the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO." The BMC had earlier started demolishing parts of her office, which is situated in Mumbai's Pali Hills, for what it claimed were unauthorised alterations. The demolition was later stayed by the Bombay High Court, which was hearing a plea filed by Ranautthrough her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.

The demolition had come at a time when Ranaut was engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (ANI)

