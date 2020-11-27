Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddaramaiah, Bhupinder Hooda back 'Dilli Chalo' protest march

Karnataka leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah and former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder S Hooda on Friday came out in support of the ongoing protest march near the Delhi border areas against the farm laws.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:00 IST
Siddaramaiah, Bhupinder Hooda back 'Dilli Chalo' protest march
Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder S Hooda and Karnataka leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah . Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah and former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder S Hooda on Friday came out in support of the ongoing protest march near the Delhi border areas against the farm laws. This comes as farmers' groups, including women, continued their march towards Delhi while protesting and raising slogans.

"Farmers are being stopped from entering the Capital!! What if farmers also decide to block their produce from entering Delhi? Will BJP leaders in Delhi starve?" Siddaramaiah tweeted. The Congress leader also questioned the Centre's "adamance" over the farm laws. "When the whole farming community is against the new farm laws, why is the govt so adamant about taking it forward? Are corporate interests more important than farmers' lives?"

He further asked, "What if farmers also decide to block their produce from entering Delhi?" Meanwhile, Bhupinder Hooda appealed to the people of Haryana to provide shelter and food to the farmers who are protesting peacefully.

"I appeal to the people of Haryana that every effort should be made to provide shelter, food and drink, treatment and medical help, to the farmers who are protesting peacefully...We are with the farmers. The government must come forward to negotiate with the farmers, and find solutions soon," Hooda tweeted in Hindi. Meanwhile, scores of farmers at the Tikri border near the Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway and the Singhu border were seen agitating amid heavy security deployment.

While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi has infrastructure to inoculate entire city population when COVID-19 vaccine is out, says Satyendar Jain

The Delhi Government has the infrastructure and capacity to inoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the COVID-19 vaccination is out, claimed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday. In Delhi, three times testing is being ...

Raghav Chadha supports 'Dilli Chalo' march, says peaceful protest hallmark of democratic society

Aam Aadmi Party AAP Member of Legislative Assembly MLA Raghav Chadha on Friday came out in support of the ongoing farmers protest, saying that the right to peaceful protest is the hallmark of a free and democratic society. The right to peac...

Delhi Police permits peaceful protest by farmers at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari

The Delhi Police on Friday allowed permission to farmers to peacefully protest at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari amid the Dilli Chalo march initiated against the farm laws. After discussion with farmer leaders, Delhi Police has allowed ...

Malaysia says remains in discussions with Singapore on high-speed rail

Malaysias government on Friday said it is still negotiating with Singapore on the implementation of a high-speed rail link between the two neighbours, a little over a month before the deadline for a decision on Dec. 31. Malaysia said it had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020