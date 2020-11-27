Left Menu
Centre always ready for talks, dialogue would fetch solution: Khattar to farmers

Khattar extended the assurance amid farmers from Punjab and Haryana striving to reach the national capital as part of their “Delhi Chalo” call to protest against the three central farm laws. Khattar appealed to farmers to directly talk to the Centre regarding their legitimate issues.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:02 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday sought to assure agitating farmers that the central government is always ready for talks with them and a solution can come out through the dialogue.

Khattar appealed to farmers to directly talk to the Centre regarding their legitimate issues. "The central government is always ready for talks," Khattar said in a tweet. "I appeal to farmer brothers to directly talk to the Centre for all their legitimate issues," he added.

Khattar told farmers that the path of stir cannot be a medium for the resolution of problems and asserted that a solution will emerge from talks. Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws, fearing that the new laws would lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. They have been demanding the repeal of these laws.

The Centre has invited several Punjab farmers outfits for another of talks in Delhi on December 3.

