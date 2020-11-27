Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Nzimande appoints new CEO of NSFAS Andile Nongogo

After an extensive search, the Minister concurred with NSFAS’s decision to appoint Andile Nongogo as the CEO for a period of five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:58 IST
Dr Nzimande appoints new CEO of NSFAS Andile Nongogo
According to LinkedIn, Nongogo is a former Chief Financial Officer of the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services SETA). Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has appointed a new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Chief Executive Officer.

After an extensive search, the Minister concurred with NSFAS's decision to appoint Andile Nongogo as the CEO for a period of five years.

According to LinkedIn, Nongogo is a former Chief Financial Officer of the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services SETA).

Nzimande has also appointed a 13-member board.

The members include Ernest Khosa as chairperson; Yonke Twani; Bamanye Matiwane; Jullie Beya; Cyril Madiba; Reshma Mathura; Max Fuzani; Richard Msweli; Pumela Msweli; Sanele Zondi; Lindiwe Matlali; Pretty Makukule and the Treasury position is still to be selected.

Administrator's term comes to an end

NSFAS was placed under administration following irregular expenditure. Dr Randall Carolissen was appointed as an administrator in August 2018 for a period of one year. He was re-appointed for a second term due to some problems that still needed to be resolved, according to reports.

Nzimande thanked the outgoing administrator, whose tenure comes to a fold in December, for a job well done.

"Despite many challenges, NSFAS is a much better entity now than it was when Carolissen took over," Nzimande said.

Carolissen admitted that it has been a much tougher journey than he had anticipated.

"We've done a lot great of work and there's still a lot of work to be done, and we tried to do that with integrity," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai protesters target would-be coup makers as rumours swirl

Thai anti-government protesters called for an end to coups in the Southeast Asian country on Friday as months of street protests fuel rumours of another military takeover.The protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-...

Hooda appeals to people of Haryana to extend all possible help to farmers marching towards Delhi

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday appealed to the people of the state to extend all possible help like food and accommodation to farmers marching towards the national capital as part of a Delhi Chalo march agains...

Thousands attend funeral of Sudan's last democratically elected PM

Thousands of Sudanese packed into the city of Omdurman on Friday for the funeral of Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudans last democratically elected prime minister, who died from the coronavirus at the age of 84.Mourners in traditional white garments, mo...

MP: Cong MLA gets pre-arrest bail over protest against Macron

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Congress MLA Arif Masood in a criminal case in connection with a protest against the French president in Bhopal last month. On October 29, Masood had led a protest against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020