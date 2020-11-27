Groom along with wedding party walks on road in Meerut due to road blockage amid farmers' protest

A groom, along with his wedding party was seen walking on the road in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh due to road blockade amidst ongoing farmers' protest on Friday. Police have placed barricades on roads to stop the farmers heading towards Delhi as part of their protest march against Centre's Farm Laws.

On the other hand, commuters heading to the national capital from various parts of the country are facing problems after getting stuck on the Delhi-Panipat Highway due to road blockade amid the ongoing 'Dilli chalo' protest march by farmers. Farmers from Haryana and Punjab are heading to the national capital as part of the protest march against the Centre's farm laws.

Police have been deployed on the Delhi border in view of the farmers' movement and all vehicles heading towards the national capital are being checked. Apart from the presence of personnel, barricading laced with barbwires was placed to stop the approaching protestors. At the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) the security officials urged the protests to head back given the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, police used tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at the Singhu border. Besides the Haryana-Delhi border, scores of farmers gathered at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border on Friday, for the protest march against the Centre's farm laws. The farmers were seen in large numbers riding the tractors.

While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments. Further, heavy security has been deployed at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties. (ANI)