Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP identifies land to develop solar parks in Sagar, Damoh, Ratlam, Morena

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the state has identified land for developing 5,000 MW solar parks in Sagar, Morena, Damoh and Ratlam districts.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:28 IST
MP identifies land to develop solar parks in Sagar, Damoh, Ratlam, Morena
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the state has identified land for developing 5,000 MW solar parks in Sagar, Morena, Damoh and Ratlam districts. Inviting investors in the renewable energy space of Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said it is an ideal state for investment in this sector. All necessary facilities will be made available to investors.

The land has been identified for developing 5,000 MW solar parks in Morena, Sagar, Damoh and Ratlam districts, he said. Chouhan was addressing the Third Global Renewable Energy Investment Conference (Third Global RE-Invest Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo) session through a video conference, according to an official release.

The chief minister said investment in the renewable energy sector will be encouraged. Renewable energy accounts for 20 per cent of the state's total power generation and it will be expanded continuously.

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge) R K Singh was also present in the conference. Giving information over the progress in the renewable energy sector, Chouhan said that today 5,000 MW renewable energy is being generated, which is 12 times more than 438 MW being generated in 2012.

A 750 MW solar power project was set up in Rewa, which is among the world's largest projects, the release said. The value of power received from this project was the lowest at 2.97 per unit. This was a historic achievement in the country, it added.

In the previous years, investment of Rs 25,000 crore has been made in the renewable energy sector. The chief minister also said that 21,500 solar pumps have been set up in Madhya Pradesh, and the target is one lakh by 2022.

For the sale of Akshay energy equipment, 244 Akshay energy shops have been started in all districts by encouraging private units. Chouhan said 130 MW solar power generation project was set up in Neemuch in 2014 and 250 MW capacity project in Mandsaur in 2017. The 750 MW solar project in Rewa created history.

For power outlets of such projects in the state, a 2,900 km line and 11 sub-stations are being developed under the Green Energy Corridor. There are 15 power grid sub-stations in the state, as per the release. In Gujarat, best work was done in the field of renewable energy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took the initiative of setting up a floating plant. Similarly, this innovation will be initiated in Madhya Pradesh by setting up a floating plant at Omkareshwar, the chief minister said.

He also informed that the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has approved setting up of 3,600 MW solar energy parks in Agar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chhatarpur and Omkareshwar..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Puri temple trinity adorns 'Nagarjuna Besa', tight security put in place to avoid crowding

After a gap of nearly 26 years, the trinity in Shree Jagannath Temple here on Friday adorned the much-awaited Nagarjuna Besa warrior attire, but there was no devotee to witness the grand event as temple gates remain closed for public due to...

Nitish deplores Lalu's 'attempts' at poaching NDA legislators

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed disgust over his arch rival Lalu Prasads alleged attempts at poaching MLAs of the NDA and warned that the latters antics would only harm the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal. Kumar also h...

Four killed due to Nivar cyclone in TN; Centre, state announce relief

The Centre on Friday pledged all support to cyclone Nivar-affected Tamil Nadu with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palniswami announcing relief to the kin of those killed. Nivar which wreaked havoc in 18 districts of ...

Farmers' protest: National highway at Singhu border turns into mega kitchen at evening

A stretch of the national highway at Singhu border turned into a mega kitchen on Friday evening as exhausted farmers camped on the road along with their tractors and cooked dinner following a long day of protest. Even as police permitted th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020