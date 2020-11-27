MP identifies land to develop solar parks in Sagar, Damoh, Ratlam, Morena

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the state has identified land for developing 5,000 MW solar parks in Sagar, Morena, Damoh and Ratlam districts. Inviting investors in the renewable energy space of Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said it is an ideal state for investment in this sector. All necessary facilities will be made available to investors.

The land has been identified for developing 5,000 MW solar parks in Morena, Sagar, Damoh and Ratlam districts, he said. Chouhan was addressing the Third Global Renewable Energy Investment Conference (Third Global RE-Invest Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo) session through a video conference, according to an official release.

The chief minister said investment in the renewable energy sector will be encouraged. Renewable energy accounts for 20 per cent of the state's total power generation and it will be expanded continuously.

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge) R K Singh was also present in the conference. Giving information over the progress in the renewable energy sector, Chouhan said that today 5,000 MW renewable energy is being generated, which is 12 times more than 438 MW being generated in 2012.

A 750 MW solar power project was set up in Rewa, which is among the world's largest projects, the release said. The value of power received from this project was the lowest at 2.97 per unit. This was a historic achievement in the country, it added.

In the previous years, investment of Rs 25,000 crore has been made in the renewable energy sector. The chief minister also said that 21,500 solar pumps have been set up in Madhya Pradesh, and the target is one lakh by 2022.

For the sale of Akshay energy equipment, 244 Akshay energy shops have been started in all districts by encouraging private units. Chouhan said 130 MW solar power generation project was set up in Neemuch in 2014 and 250 MW capacity project in Mandsaur in 2017. The 750 MW solar project in Rewa created history.

For power outlets of such projects in the state, a 2,900 km line and 11 sub-stations are being developed under the Green Energy Corridor. There are 15 power grid sub-stations in the state, as per the release. In Gujarat, best work was done in the field of renewable energy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took the initiative of setting up a floating plant. Similarly, this innovation will be initiated in Madhya Pradesh by setting up a floating plant at Omkareshwar, the chief minister said.

He also informed that the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has approved setting up of 3,600 MW solar energy parks in Agar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chhatarpur and Omkareshwar..