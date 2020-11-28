Protesting farmers retire for the night at Singhu border, set up langar

Farmers from Punjab who were part of the 'Delhi Chalo' movement retired for the night at the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border on Friday, after a gruelling day of confrontation with the police. The farmers were met with tear gas shells from police forces at the border earlier in the day, as they made their way to Delhi as part of their protest march against the Centre's recently passed farm laws.

According to the farmers, the group carried enough rations for four to six months and were seen cooking rotis and sabzis for a langar at the border. "We have rations for four months with us, and right now we are making food for ourselves here in Delhi. Thousands of farmers are here to request the government to revoke the black agriculture law. We are the Sikhs of Punjab and won't be dominated by anyone," Gurinder Singh, a member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union told ANI.

Farmers cooked rotis and sabzi in large amounts for the group and said that anyone who was hungry was free to come and join the langar. "We have come fully prepared and have brought everything we need. We have food rations for six months and if we fall short we will bring some more. In the morning we ate parathas, sabzi, kheer, and pickle. Anyone is welcome to come and eat here, including the police. We have come here just for one purpose - to get the black agriculture laws taken back. After that we will go back," a farmer told ANI.

After several confrontations with the police over the last two days, farmers were finally allowed to enter Delhi on Friday after the Tikri border between Delhi and Haryana was opened for them. The Delhi police gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area.

"After discussion with farmer leaders, the protesting farmers have been permitted inside Delhi to hold a peaceful protest at Nirankari Ground, Burari. Delhi Police appeals to them to maintain peace," the Delhi Police tweeted through its official handle. Haryana Police also removed the barricades at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab, near Ambala. "Now, nobody will be stopped, commuters can travel with ease," said Rajesh Kalia, Superintendent of Police, Ambala.

Punjab farmers and their protest against the Centre's recently passed farm laws, saying that peaceful protest was a Constitutional right and the use of water cannons against them was a crime. While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties. (ANI)