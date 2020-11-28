Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Railways short terminates, diverts trains due to farmers' stir

Amid farmers' agitation in Punjab against farm bills, Northern Railways said on Saturday that some trains will be short terminated, short originate or diverted.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:58 IST
Northern Railways short terminates, diverts trains due to farmers' stir
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid farmers' agitation in Punjab against farm bills, Northern Railways said on Saturday that some trains will be short terminated, short originated or diverted. The Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways Deepak Kumar issued a release in this regard.

The 02715 Nanded -Amritsar express special train journey commencing on November 28 will be short terminated at New Delhi while the 02716 Amritsar - Nanded journey commencing on November 30 will short originate from New Delhi and remain partially cancelled between New Delhi- Amritsar- New Delhi. The 02925 BandraTerminus - Amritsar express journey commencing on November 28 will be short terminated at Chandigarh. Consequently, the 02926 Amritsar- Bandra Terminus express journey commencing on November 30 will short originate from Chandigarh and remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh- Amritsar-Chandigarh.

The 02903 Mumbai Central- Amritsar express special journey commencing on November 27 will be diverted to run via Beas - Tarntaran - Amritsar while the 02904 Amritsar- Mumbai Central express journey commencing on November 28 will be diverted to run via Amritsar -Tarntaran - Beas. The 04650/74 Amritsar- Jaynagar express special journey commencing 29 .11.20 will be diverted to run via Amritsar -Tarntaran - Beas while the 04649/73 Jaynagar -Amritsar express special jco 27.11.20 will be diverted to run via Beas - Tarntaran - Amritsar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NSA Doval calls on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and had a fruitful discussion with him on issues pertaining to trade, new investments and security in the Indian Ocean to bolster the bilater...

Goa CM Sawant invites President Kovind for Liberation Day celebration

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind and invited him to attend the Goa Liberation Day celebration. Called on the Honble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, in New Delhi today. Extended a warm in...

Iran's leader promises retaliation for nuclear scientist's killing

Irans supreme leader promised on Saturday to retaliate for the killing of the Islamic Republics top nuclear scientist, raising the threat of a new confrontation with the West and Israel in the remaining weeks of Donald Trumps presidency.Aya...

IndiGrid inks pact to acquire 74pc stake in PKTCL from RInfra

India Grid Trust on Saturday said that it has inked an agreement to acquire 74 per cent stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission&#160;Company&#160;from Reliance InfrastructureIndia Grid Trust has signed share&#160;purchase agreement on November...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020