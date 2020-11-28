Agri laws: Farmers protest at Ghaziabad's UP Gate

A large number of farmers staged a protest against the Centre’s farm laws at the Ghaziabad’s UP Gate on Saturday. Led by Bharatiya Kisan Union's national president Rakesh Tikait, farmers said they will continue their stir till the Centre does not give a written assurance about the continuation of the minimum support price (MSP) system. Tikait said farmers associated with the body will not go the Delhi’s Burari ground, a place earmarked for protests by police.

The protesting farmers will decide the future course of action on Sunday. Till the Union government does not give us as a written assurance about the MSP for crops, we will continue our stir, Tikait said.

“In case any buyer procures the agricultural produce below the MSP, he should be jailed and for this, the government must pass a law,” he said, stressing that the agitating farmers will proceed to the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to stage a sit-in. He also alleged that in the name of the coronavirus pandemic, the government wants to crush the movement. Where was coronavirus when the Bihar assembly elections were held, he asked. Earlier in the morning, the farmers led by Tikait entered the district from Modi Nagar. Thereafter, they reached the UP Gate through the Rajnagar extension and Mohan Nagar. The Ghaziabad police is keeping extra vigil to maintain law and order, SP Kalanidhi Naithani said.