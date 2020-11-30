Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gurupurab: Chandigarh-based artist makes optical illusion portrait of Guru Nanak Dev ji

A Chandigarh-based visual artist has made an optical illusion portrait of Guru Nanak Dev ji on the eve of 551st Prakash Parv of the first Sikh Guru.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:37 IST
Gurupurab: Chandigarh-based artist makes optical illusion portrait of Guru Nanak Dev ji
The artist created this 6 by 4 feet portrait of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji using 1102 iron nails. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A Chandigarh-based visual artist has made an optical illusion portrait of Guru Nanak Dev ji on the eve of 551st Prakash Parv of the first Sikh Guru. The portrait is kept at Gurdwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib in sector 34 in Chandigarh.

The artist, Varun Tandon said, "I made this using 551 'Ek Onkar' (opening words of Guru Granth Sahib)." "You will see 'Ek Onkar' if you take a closer look and picture of Guru Nanak Dev ji if you see it from a distance. It is an optical illusion. I have used 'Ek Onkar' in 13 different colours. It was made in seven days. Idea was to do something different on Gurupurab," he added.

The artist created the 6 by 4 feet portrait of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji using 1102 iron nails. It took him seven days to give it a final shape. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Devotees witness 'Chokkapanai' lit at Ramanathaswamy Temple on Karthigai Deepam festival

Devotees witnessed Chokkapanai Palm Tree lit at Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam festival on Monday. Karthigai Deepam is celebrated on the Pournami Purnima Tithi of the Tamil month of Karthigai. Like D...

'For Diego': Napoli beats Roma 4-0 amid Maradona tributes

Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napolis first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. Maradona led Napoli to its only two Ser...

China's blue-chip index hits 5-1/2-year high on upbeat data; Hong Kong slips

Chinas blue-chip index scaled a near 5-12-year high on Monday, led by gains in traditional industries, as upbeat factory activity data showed continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. The CSI300 ...

David Prowse made Darth Vader leap off the page and on to big screen: George Lucas

Filmmaker George Lucas paid tributes to David Prowse, the man behind the Darth Vader mask in the original Star Wars trilogy, saying the late actor brought a physicality to the role that was essential for the character. Prowse, an English ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020