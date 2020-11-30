Kanpur: Minor girl abducted, raped by four persons

A minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped by four friends of her brother in the Lal Bangla area of the city. Two persons have been arrested by the police and two are absconding.

SP Kanpur (East), Rajkumar Agarwal said, "They spiked her drink and raped her. A case has been registered under section 328, 342, 363, 376 (d) of IPC and POCSO Act." "Two members of the family of absconders have been detained for questioning," he added. (ANI)

