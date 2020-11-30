Left Menu
Locks, hardware industry remains adversely affected even after lifting of lockdown in UP's Aligarh

Lock manufactures in the city stated that the locks and hardware industry continues to remain adversely affected even after the lifting of lockdown.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:48 IST
P Khandelwal, Locks and Hardware Builders' Association president speaking to ANI. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Lock manufactures in the city stated that the locks and hardware industry continues to remain adversely affected even after the lifting of lockdown. "There is almost no demand. Local suppliers do not have raw material so they can't supply to us," Tala Nagri Industrialist Association's Chairman C Sharma told ANI.

Sharma said that due to restrictions regarding the COVID-19 in some states it was difficult for our agents and they could not collect orders. "Sellers thinks they won't be able to sell, so they are neither buying raw material nor supplying to us. The Industry is affected by this," Sharma said.

P Khandelwal, Locks and Hardware Builders' Association president said, "Labourers couldn't come back. Lockdown remained imposed for a longer period of time at some places, affecting transport and travel. We did not receive orders and payments on time. We could not go to the market, people could not come to us. So the whole industry is affected and despite a lot of efforts we are not able to go beyond 50 per cent of our target." Ajay Kumar, a worker in one of the manufacturing unit said, "our manufacturing unit was closed during the lockdown for three months. I faced a lot of difficulty during that time, my employers supported me. Earlier about 100 people used to work here now only ten are working as many have left this place. There is not much work these days."

The nation-wide lockdown was imposed in March earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus. From thereon, the Centre removed restrictions in a graded and phased manner. (ANI)

