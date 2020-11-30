Left Menu
EDF unions consider strike over Hercules reorganisation plan

The French government is working on a plan, called project "Hercules", to ringfence EDF's nuclear arm from the rest of the power giant and is in talks with Brussels on the matter.

Four EDF worker unions on Monday asked to meet French Prime Minister Jean Castex over the government's plans to reorganise the power group and said they would organise press ahead with a second day of stoppages in protest.

The CGT, CFE-CGC, FCE-CFDT and Forces Ouvrieres (FO) unions already held a first day of strikes last week, hitting EDF's nuclear energy output. In a joint statement on Monday they were envisaging more industrial action on Dec. 10 if they received no proposal to meet Castex.

The French government is working on a plan, called project "Hercules", to ringfence EDF's nuclear arm from the rest of the power giant and is in talks with Brussels on the matter. That has raised concerns over jobs among employees, fearful that a strict split between EDF businesses could mean cuts.

