Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur sector of Poonch district here on Monday.

According to sources, small arms were fired and there was intense shelling with mortars at around 3:10 pm.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

