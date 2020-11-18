Army officer injured in accidental grenade blast in J-K's Poonch
One Army officer was injured in an accidental grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Wednesday, sources from the Army informed.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-11-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 14:00 IST
The jawan suffered minor splinter injuries. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
