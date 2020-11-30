Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks postponed, both sides say

The negotiations were launched in October with delegations convening at a U.N. base to try to resolve a dispute about their maritime border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area. Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said it had been agreed with the Americans that talks would be postponed for a few weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:41 IST
Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks postponed, both sides say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maritime border talks between Lebanon and Israel scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, and U.S. mediators will now contact the two old foes separately, Israeli and Lebanese officials said on Monday. The negotiations were launched in October with delegations convening at a U.N. base to try to resolve a dispute about their maritime border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area.

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said it had been agreed with the Americans that talks would be postponed for a few weeks. "In the interim, they will do some shuttling in order to better prepare the next round of talks," he told Israel's Army Radio.

A Lebanese security source said the reason for the delay was Israel's rejection of Lebanese proposals. Steinitz said last week there had been no breakthrough after four rounds of talks and that Lebanon had "so far presented positions which add up to a provocation". He said he expected "many more hurdles and bust-ups" but hoped a breakthrough could be reached in a few months.

The Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which fought a month-long war with Israel in 2006, has said the talks are not a sign of peace-making with Israel. Disagreement over the sea border had discouraged oil and gas exploration near the disputed line.

Israel already pumps gas from huge offshore fields but Lebanon has yet to find commercial gas reserves in its own waters. Agreement to hold the talks was announced weeks after the United States stepped up pressure on Hezbollah's allies in Lebanon, imposing sanctions on a senior politician from its main Shi'ite ally, the Amal party.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Terrorism biggest challenge faced by region, says India; Asks SCO to enforce int legal statutes to eradicate safe havens

Asserting that terrorism is the biggest challenge the region is facing, India on Monday criticised Pakistan for using it as an instrument of state policy, and called upon the SCO to combat the menace collectively and enforce internationally...

FOCUS-Christmas, coronavirus and fear of no-deal Brexit push Europe's warehouses to the limit

Retailers worldwide have never had more reason to pack warehouses to the brim and keep stock closer to shoppers who continue to buy a record number of items online. As well as stocking up for Christmas and any potential coronavirus-related ...

80 per cent of India Inc. foresees increase in fraud cases in next two years: Deloitte report

The uncertainty and business disruption brought about by the pandemic has contributed to fears amongst corporate India about the rise fraudulent cases. Releasing its biennial survey - The India Corporate Fraud Perception Survey, Edition IV ...

Vietnam reports first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in 89 days

Vietnam confirmed on Monday its first locally transmitted case of the coronavirus in nearly three months, after the infection of a man related to a flight attendant who had tested positive after returning from Japan two weeks ago. The count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020