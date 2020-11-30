Left Menu
Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Prakash Parv

On the auspicious occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Monday, the devotees visited Delhi's Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara with COVID-19 protocols in place.

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 21:15 IST
Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the auspicious occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Monday, the devotees visited Delhi's Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara with COVID-19 protocols in place. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Prakash Parv', is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar. The devotees were seen offering prayers and lit the candles on the occasion. Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism. People also offered prayers at Gurdwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital.

"I want to congratulate the whole country today, 551 years back on this day Guru Nanak Dev was born at Nankana Sahib. He taught us the value of life, how to be humble, respectful, and generous. But today everything is running has cruel, that is why we need his teachings even today. Guru Dev wanted to make this world a better place. That's why we should follow his lessons and sayings," said Ranjit Singh, Head Priest at Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. Speaking to ANI he said, "We should take preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus disease. Social distancing, Masking, and sanitizing our hands on a regular basis can save us from this infection. You can see in Bangla sahib, everyone comes here after getting through the sanitizer tunnel. We have installed sanitizer machines at different places here. And we always say to everything save themselves from this disease."

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev and wished citizens on the joyous occasion. "Greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad, on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this sacred occasion, let us resolve to conduct ourselves in a manner so as to emulate his teachings," the President wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

