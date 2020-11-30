Left Menu
Protesting farmers celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, light candles on security barricades

Even as farmers continued their protest against three new farm laws in Delhi and its border areas, they celebrated Guru Nanak Jayanti by lighting candles, including on security barricades.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 23:12 IST
Protestesting farmers lighten up candles on barricades placed by security forces at Tikri border. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Even as farmers continued their protest against three new farm laws in Delhi and its border areas, they celebrated Guru Nanak Jayanti by lighting candles, including on security barricades. Protesting farmers lit candles at Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) and at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) to mark Gurupurab in the presence of security personnel.

They lit candles on the barricades placed on the borders. The farmers had embarked on a 'Dilli Chalo' march on November 25 to protest against three new farm laws - the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. (ANI)

