Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global CCS capacity grew by a third, but much more needed -report

Globally, there were 26 commercial CCS facilities in operation able to capture about 40 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year, mainly related to CO2 use for enhanced oil recovery, a report on the technology's deployment showed. Including projects under construction or development, total CO2 capture capacity increased to over 110 million tonnes per year in 2020 from around 85 million tonnes in 2019, it added.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 01-12-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 11:32 IST
Global CCS capacity grew by a third, but much more needed -report
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Global carbon capture and storage capacity grew by a third in the past year, but it was far too slow to meet global climate targets, the Global CCS Institute said on Tuesday. Globally, there were 26 commercial CCS facilities in operation able to capture about 40 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year, mainly related to CO2 use for enhanced oil recovery, a report on the technology's deployment showed.

Including projects under construction or development, total CO2 capture capacity increased to over 110 million tonnes per year in 2020 from around 85 million tonnes in 2019, it added. "One of the largest factors driving this growth is recognition that achieving net-zero emissions is urgent yet unattainable without CO2 reductions from energy intensive sectors," said Brad Page, head of the Melbourne-based international think-tank.

A number of countries, including Britain, adopted targets to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050, a mission seen impossible without CCS technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). "To achieve net-zero emissions, it (CCS capacity) must increase more than a hundredfold by 2050. Stronger policy to incentivise rapid CCS investment is overdue," the Global CCS Institute said.

The IEA estimates that almost $4 billion have been committed to CCS projects in 2020 alone, including a full-scale project in Norway dubbed "Longship" after the ships used by Vikings. The Global CCS Institute said 17 new commercial facilities entered the project pipeline since its 2019 report was issued, including 12 in the United States, partly driven by tax incentives.

In total, there were 65 "commercial" CCS facilities in the world, including three under construction and 13 in advanced stage of development, it added. Last year, the Institute counted 51 "large-scale" CCS facilities, which it now classifies as "commercial", with some smaller scale facilities also added to the "commercial" category.

Also Read: Lady Gaga in talks to join Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train'

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Brad

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City keeper Ederson puts hand up for penalty duty

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson says he is the best penalty taker at the club but that manager Pep Guardiola will not give him the responsibility. City have struggled to find a regular penalty scorer with Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, ...

Gugu Mbatha-Raw to reunite with Apple for thriller 'Surface'

Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw has landed a lead role in Surface, a psychological thriller series set up at Apple TV Plus. The show, which hails from High Fidelity co-creator and executive producer Veronica West, will be the actors second project wi...

Bata elevates Sandeep Kataria to global CEO post

International footwear major Bata Shoe Organization on Monday announced the elevation of its India CEO Sandeep Kataria to the post of global CEO BataBrands with immediate effect. Kataria thus becomes the first Indian to be elevated to globa...

Biden weighs Rahm Emanuel for transportation secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a substantial and somewhat divisive figure in Democratic Party politics, to serve as his transportation secretary. Bidens selection of his nominee to lead the Trans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020