Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Indian security forces went 200 meters inside Pakistan to unearth tunnel used by terrorists to infiltrate'

Indian security forces in a recent operation went almost 200 metres inside Pakistan's side to unearth a tunnel which was used by terrorists to infiltrate inside Indian territory, a top government official said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:06 IST
'Indian security forces went 200 meters inside Pakistan to unearth tunnel used by terrorists to infiltrate'
A tunnel discovered by BSF in J&K's Samba district on November 22. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma Indian security forces in a recent operation went almost 200 metres inside Pakistan's side to unearth a tunnel which was used by terrorists to infiltrate inside Indian territory, a top government official said on Tuesday.

"Security forces went inside Pakistan for almost 200 meters which was the starting point of the tunnel, used by the terrorists eliminated last week by Indian forces," a top official said. A 150-metre long underground tunnel suspected to be used by terrorists for infiltration was detected near International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector on November 22.

In the third week of November, security forces recovered mobile phones from the possession of terrorists killed by them which helped the forces to unearth a tunnel. Border Security Force (BSF) DG Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday talked about the operation during Raising Day and said, "On the basis of the analysis of mobile phones recovered from terrorists eliminated by security forces, on November 22, BSF unearthed a tunnel used by terrorists to infiltrate in Samba sector."

Asthana said this on the Raising Day of BSF while giving a speech. Though the DG BSF didn't say anything on the operational part of it. The tunnel was detected in a joint operation by Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir police.

"It seems terrorists involved in Nagrotra encounter used this 150-metre long tunnel as it's a fresh one. We believe they had a guide who took them till highway," BSF Jammu frontier, Inspector General, NS Jamwal had said. The tunnel exit was in thick bushes carefully concealed and meticulously covered with soil and wild growth. The mouth of the tunnel was strengthened and reinforced by the sandbags with markings of Karachi, Pakistan. It was a freshly dug tunnel and appears to be used for the first time. It appears that proper engineering effort has gone in making the tunnel which shows the hand of the establishment.

On November 19, security forces neutralized four terrorists in the Nagrota encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 killed, 6 injured in South Korea apartment fire

A fire broke out at in an apartment building near the South Korean capital on Tuesday, killing four people and injuring six others, officials said. The blaze on the 12th floor of the 25-story building in Gunpo took firefighters about 30 min...

TVS Motor Company Sales in November 2020 Grows by 21%

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company sales grew by 21 registering 322,709 units in November 2020 as against 266,582 units in the month of November 2019. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers sales grew by 25 recording 311,519 units ...

Former TN IAS officer Santhosh Babu joins Haasan's party, alleges pressure during stint as IT secy

Former IAS officer Santhosh Babu, who held various positions in the Tamil Nadu government, joined actor-politician Kamal Haasan led Makkal Needhi Maiam here on Tuesday. The 52-year-old officer, who voluntarily retired from service in August...

Where is the money of PM Cares Fund? We want to know what happened to it : WB CM Mamata Banerjee to newsmen. PTI PNT SCH KK KK

Where is the money of PM Cares Fund We want to know what happened to it WB CM Mamata Banerjee to newsmen. PTI PNT SCH KK KK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020