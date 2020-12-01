Left Menu
Development News Edition

India condemns missile attack on Saudi oil facility

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Saudi Arabia against such attacks. "We strongly condemn the missile attack targeting the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on November 23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:03 IST
India condemns missile attack on Saudi oil facility
Representative image

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the missile attack targeting a facility of Aramco oil company in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah last week. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Saudi Arabia against such attacks.

"We strongly condemn the missile attack targeting the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on November 23. We stand in solidarity with the friendly government and people of Saudi Arabia against any such attacks," he said. Srivastava was responding to a media query on the issue.

Last year too, several Saudi oil facilities were attacked using drones and missiles. Rebels from Yemen's Houthi militia had claimed responsibility for last week's attack..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to present top economy advisers as pandemic threat worsens

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will formally introduce his top economic policy advisers on Tuesday as his administration prepares to take power amid a slowing economic recovery hampered by the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.Biden will appea...

Government, farmer unions to discuss specific issues related to farm laws on Dec 3

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the meeting with representatives of farmers unions was good and they had been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts on Wednesday which will be discussed duri...

Maha BJP leader says one-year-old MVA govt complete failure

Senior Maharashtra BJP leaderMadhav Bhandari on Tuesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadigovernment had completely failed in its first year in powerand alleged it was led by a chief minister who had not gone toMantralaya, the state secretariat, fo...

Efficient irrigation system essential for success of agriculture sector: Shekhawat

With climate change and reduced water availability affecting major parts of India, an efficient irrigation system is essential for the success of the agriculture sector in India, Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat said on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020