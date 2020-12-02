AP Assembly: 15 TDP MLAs suspended

15 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs were suspended on Tuesday by Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram after TDP members engaged in unruly behaviour on the floor of the house. This morning, one TDP MLA Ramanaidu Nimmala was suspended for the day and 14 other party MLAs were suspended almost at the end of the day's session.

The other suspended 14 TDP MLAs are - Ashok Bendalam, Atchannaidu Kinjarapu, Bhavani Adireddy, Chinnarajappa Nimmakayala, Gana Venkata Naidu, Jogeswara Rao V, Kesav Payyavula, Rammohan Gadde, Ramakrishna Babu, Ramaraju Mantena, Ravikumar Gottipati, Sambasivarao Eluri, Satyaprasad Anagani and Balaveeranjaneya Swami Dola. The Andhra Pradesh assembly was discussing the housing for the poor scheme and APTIDCO (Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation) houses distribution scheme on Tuesday afternoon.

There was a heated exchange of words between ruling and opposition parties. At first two ministers, Sriranganatha Raju and Botsa Satyanarayana explained the schemes. Later when ruling party MLAs were being given chance, opposition TDP MLAs started an uproar. TDP floor leader N Chandrababu Naidu reportedly raised his voice against the ruling party. He allegedly made some comments on the speaker of the house and raised his hand towards the speaker.

Furious with the gestures of Chandrababu Naidu, speaker Sitaram replied that he would not be threatened with such intimidations. YSRCP members, subsequently, demanded Naidu to apologise to the speaker. Later, opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu started a discussion on the matter.

However, whenever Chandrababu Naidu kept on raising each point, ruling party ministers gave their version of explanations. The heated exchange of words continued in the house. At this juncture, the speaker suspended 14 TDP MLAs for the day. After this development, Chandrababu Naidu walked out of the assembly. Later Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy gave his concluding speech on housing schemes. (ANI)