Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP Assembly: 15 TDP MLAs suspended

15 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs were suspended on Tuesday by Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram after TDP members engaged in unruly behaviour on the floor of the house.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-12-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 08:32 IST
AP Assembly: 15 TDP MLAs suspended
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

15 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs were suspended on Tuesday by Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram after TDP members engaged in unruly behaviour on the floor of the house. This morning, one TDP MLA Ramanaidu Nimmala was suspended for the day and 14 other party MLAs were suspended almost at the end of the day's session.

The other suspended 14 TDP MLAs are - Ashok Bendalam, Atchannaidu Kinjarapu, Bhavani Adireddy, Chinnarajappa Nimmakayala, Gana Venkata Naidu, Jogeswara Rao V, Kesav Payyavula, Rammohan Gadde, Ramakrishna Babu, Ramaraju Mantena, Ravikumar Gottipati, Sambasivarao Eluri, Satyaprasad Anagani and Balaveeranjaneya Swami Dola. The Andhra Pradesh assembly was discussing the housing for the poor scheme and APTIDCO (Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation) houses distribution scheme on Tuesday afternoon.

There was a heated exchange of words between ruling and opposition parties. At first two ministers, Sriranganatha Raju and Botsa Satyanarayana explained the schemes. Later when ruling party MLAs were being given chance, opposition TDP MLAs started an uproar. TDP floor leader N Chandrababu Naidu reportedly raised his voice against the ruling party. He allegedly made some comments on the speaker of the house and raised his hand towards the speaker.

Furious with the gestures of Chandrababu Naidu, speaker Sitaram replied that he would not be threatened with such intimidations. YSRCP members, subsequently, demanded Naidu to apologise to the speaker. Later, opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu started a discussion on the matter.

However, whenever Chandrababu Naidu kept on raising each point, ruling party ministers gave their version of explanations. The heated exchange of words continued in the house. At this juncture, the speaker suspended 14 TDP MLAs for the day. After this development, Chandrababu Naidu walked out of the assembly. Later Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy gave his concluding speech on housing schemes. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool and Porto advance, but Real Madrid in deep trouble

While former champions Liverpool and Porto eased to the knockout stage of the Champions League, record 13-time champion Real Madrid faces an embarrassing group-stage exit after losing 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk. Zinedine Zidanes side would hav...

Jada Pinkett Smith to Star in Netflix's 'Redd Zone'

American actor Jada Pinkett Smith is all set to star in an upcoming Netflix drama Redd Zone produced by Westbrook Studios. According to Variety, the film is based on the real story of a single mother named Tia Magee who helps her sons and t...

Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party

President Donald Trump teased running again for president in 2024 as he hosted a holiday reception at the White House on Tuesday evening. Its been an amazing four years, Trump told the crowd, which included many Republican National Committe...

US facing historic crises again, says Treasury Secretary-nominee Janet Yellen

The United States is facing economic crises again and it is essential to move with urgency, Treasury Secretary-nominee Janet Yellen has said, warning that inaction will produce a self-reinforcing downturn causing yet more devastation. Yelle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020