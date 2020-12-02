Left Menu
Youth welcome J-K administration's move to open indoor stadium in Poonch

The youth and sporting community here have welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir administration's move to operationalise the indoor stadium in Poonch.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-12-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 08:37 IST
Youth welcomed the opening of indoor stadium in Poonch. Image Credit: ANI

The youth and sporting community here have welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir administration's move to operationalise the indoor stadium in Poonch. Ashique Hussain, a local resident said, "The indoor stadium has opened recently. We are practising for national-level indoor games here. We are thankful to the government for constructing this stadium. The indoor sports played here are table tennis, taekwondo and badminton."

Another youth Soham Tandon said that he is thankful to the administration for giving the youth an opportunity to hone their skills. "This is Poonch's first indoor stadium. The youth are inclined towards sports and have got opportunities. There are national-level coaches of table tennis, taekwondo and badminton. We are very happy that the government gave the youth of Poonch to hone their sporting skills," he said.

Rabia Anjum, a local resident said, "We want to thank the government and J-K Sports Council for playing in the indoor arena. We used to get injured while playing outside as we used to get hit by cricket or hockey balls on the open fields while playing. We also thank our coach for training us." Physical Education teacher Narinder Singh said that sports divert the youth's mind from vices to virtues.

"We want to thank the government for building this stadium. The youth are focusing on playing and getting fitter rather than getting into vicious habits. The lighting system should be installed in the stadium," he said. (ANI)

