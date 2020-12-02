Beaten, Tortured for not voting for BJP: MP family camps near SP office seeking justice

A family in Shivpuri alleged that they were thrashed and tortured by relatives of minister Suresh Dhakad Rathkheda for not voting in favour of the ruling BJP in the recent assembly by-elections in the state. The complainant family along with children are also camping outside the SP office in Shivpuri demanding justice.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivpuri, Praveen Bhuria said, "The police did not receive any complaint about the vote. The Complainant family says they were tortured and they have a dispute with the Dhakad family. The family also says that in the past, a case was also registered against them which they say was false." "I have directed for a probe. The family's statement will be recorded in a police station," the SP added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a crucial victory in the fiercely contested Madhya Pradesh by-polls winning on 19 seats and trouncing the Congress that managed to secure just 9 seats. (ANI)