17-year-old boy held by Delhi Police for allegedly killing friend over Rs 2,500

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly murdering another juvenile in the forest area near Maidan Garhi in Delhi over returning Rs 2,500, the police said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly murdering another juvenile in the forest area near Maidan Garhi in Delhi over returning Rs 2,500, the police said on Wednesday. According to the police, both the minor victim and minor accused were intoxicated at the time of the incident which took place on November 9.

The 17-year-old boy was apprehended on Tuesday by a team of the Delhi Police from Maidan Garhi, after which the boy confessed to killing his friend with a stone over a dispute over returning Rs 2,500 in the jungle of Maidan Garhi after getting intoxicated, the police said. The father of the boy had informed the police regarding the incident after the boy confessed the same to him, it added.

The police had, on November 9, received a PCR call at Maidan Garhi police station that a body was lying in the jungle near Shamshan Ghat of Maidan Garhi. A team reached the spot and found the corpse which had been partially eaten by animals. The body was identified by the parents of the victim from its clothes and tattoo marks, the police said.

The body was shifted to AIIMS hospital and after the post-mortem report confirmed a head injury as the cause of death, a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) at Maidan Garhi police station, and an investigation was taken up in the matter. (ANI)

