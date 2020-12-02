Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exxon Mobil in talks to buy stake in Indian oil, gas fields: Pradhan

Exxon Mobil had in October last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to offer its expertise and technology for developing resources in offshore blocks. Speaking at a webinar series on 'The Road To Atmanirbhar Bharat' organised by Swarajya Magazine, he said India is looking to replicate the Texas model of raising domestic oil and gas production by involving small and mid-sized companies in exploration and production.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:40 IST
Exxon Mobil in talks to buy stake in Indian oil, gas fields: Pradhan

Energy supermajor Exxon Mobil Corp is in talks to buy a stake in producing oil and gas fields in India, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday showcasing efforts to raise domestic output to cut imports. Exxon Mobil had in October last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to offer its expertise and technology for developing resources in offshore blocks.

Speaking at a webinar series on 'The Road To Atmanirbhar Bharat' organised by Swarajya Magazine, he said India is looking to replicate the Texas model of raising domestic oil and gas production by involving small and mid-sized companies in exploration and production. "Till 2014, the total acreage given for exploration and production (of oil and gas) was about 90,000 square kilometers. In two rounds of auction of small discovered fields (DSF) and five rounds of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), an additional 1.65 lakh sq km of the area has been offered," he said.

The US shale oil and gas revolution was not brought about by big companies. "Small companies have developed the Texas shale oil and gas sector. We are envisaging a similar scenario in India through progressive policy and involving a lot of small and mid-sized companies," he said. But large companies would obviously be there, he said adding UK supermajor BP is investing USD 5 billion bringing to production the next wave of gas discoveries in KG basin block KG-D6.

Also, Shell and Total are present in India. "Exxon Mobil is in active discussion with some of our companies to participate in some of our producing fields," he said without giving details.

The October 2019 MoU provided for ONGC and ExxonMobil jointly bidding for exploration assets in India. ONGC is currently developing deepwater oil and gas blocks on the east coast, which at a peak is envisaged to produce more than 15 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) of gas.

Also in October 2019, Exxon signed another memorandum with the country's biggest refiner Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to explore ways to supply liquefied natural gas to meet India's burgeoning gas demand. While Shell operates a 5 million tonnes a year LNG import facility in Gujarat, Total of France has partnered with Adani Group in city gas projects.

Pradhan said the exploration acreage offered speaks volumes about the government's intent and policies. "If our policy is not investment friendly, if our policy is not open, if our policy is not transparent, how this kind of investment is coming," he asked.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German retail sales rebound before partial lockdown

German retail sales rebounded more than expected in October, data showed on Wednesday, as consumers stocked up on essentials before a second partial lockdown to contain the coronavirus.Germanys restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and gy...

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first in the world

Britain on Wednesday became the first western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, jumping ahead of the United States and Europe after its regulator cleared a shot developed by Pfizer for emergency use in record time. The vaccine will be ...

Former Pakistan PM Yousaf Gillani's sons booked after Multan rally

Acting against the organisers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, an 11-party alliance, which held a rally on November 30, the Imran Khan government has filed cases against three sons of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani citing...

Rolls-Royce and Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership for Aerospace Engineering in India

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Rolls-Royce, one of the worlds leading aerospace and defence technology companies, and Infosys NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, signed a strategic pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020