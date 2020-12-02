Left Menu
UK-based Khalsa Aid offering free food, essential supplies to protesting farmers

Volunteers are providing langar, tea and refreshments and even medical help around the clock to the protesting farmers who at present are stationed at Singhu and Tikri border, Khalsa Aid Director Amarpreet Singh said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UK-based global Sikh charity body Khalsa Aid on Wednesday said it has volunteered to offer free food and essential supplies to farmers agitating at Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital. The organization has been a partner of farmers in the 'Dilli Chalo' movement for the last two months. Volunteers are providing langar, tea and refreshments and even medical help around the clock to the protesting farmers who at present are stationed at Singhu and Tikri border, Khalsa Aid Director Amarpreet Singh said in a statement. Since women were facing hardships, Khalsa Aid has ordered 50 portable washrooms as well, he added. Farmers from about 35 farm organizations, mostly from Punjab, are protesting at Delhi borders since last week seeking repeal of the three new farm laws enacted by the central government. The Centre has held several rounds of meetings to address concerns of the protesting farmer and end the deadlock at the earliest. The next round of talks with them will be on December 3. Khalsa Aid provides support around the world to victims of natural and human-made disasters such as floods, earthquakes, famine and war.

