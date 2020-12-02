Farm laws: Water cannons used to stop Cong workers from marching to Haryana CM's home
A Youth Congress worker said they were protesting against the Khattar government for stopping thousands of farmers while they were taking part in their “Delhi Chalo” march. There was a strong police deployment near Khattar's residence. The activists led by Punjab Youth Congress president Barinder Dhillon had earlier gathered near the Chandigarh headquarters of the Congress.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:24 IST
Police used water cannons Wednesday as Punjab Youth Congress workers jumped barricades trying to march to Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar's home here, protesting over the new farm laws The protesters said they planned to 'gherao' Khattar's official residence, according to Chandigarh Police. A Youth Congress worker said they were protesting against the Khattar government for stopping thousands of farmers while they were taking part in their "Delhi Chalo" march.
There was a strong police deployment near Khattar's residence. The water cannons were deployed about three kilometers away from his home. The activists led by Punjab Youth Congress president Barinder Dhillon had earlier gathered near the Chandigarh headquarters of the Congress.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab Youth Congress
- Khattar
- M L Khattar's
- Chandigarh
- Barinder Dhillon
ALSO READ
Khattar flays Gupkar alliance, says Cong backing people talking in anti-national language
Khattar asks farmers to be wary of people trying to mislead them on farm laws
Khattar hits out at Amarinder, tells him to stop “inciting” innocent farmers
Haryana Cong leaders slam Khattar for using water cannons, tear gas to stop farmers' march
Amarinder Singh, Khattar spar over farmers' protest