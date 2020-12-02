Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire monitoring centre has begun - Turkey

Construction work has started on a joint Turkish-Russian centre to monitor a ceasefire in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday. Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region under the deal, which froze Azeri gains in six weeks of fighting. Turkey has no peacekeepers in the region but said it had finalised an agreement with Russia on setting up the joint centre to monitor the ceasefire.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:53 IST
Construction of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire monitoring centre has begun - Turkey

Construction work has started on a joint Turkish-Russian centre to monitor a ceasefire in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday. He said the centre, being built following the worst fighting in decades between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces, would be operating "very shortly".

Azerbaijan and Armenia last month signed a Russia-brokered ceasefire for the enclave, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but mainly populated by ethnic Armenians. Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region under the deal, which froze Azeri gains in six weeks of fighting.

Turkey has no peacekeepers in the region but said it had finalised an agreement with Russia on setting up the joint centre to monitor the ceasefire. "An agreement was reached. There is no written obstacle to the formation of our joint observation centre there. Now, its construction is under way. Our colleagues will begin working there very shortly," Akar said.

Turkey backs Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, and has criticised the co-chairs of the OSCE's so-called Minsk Group for not resolving the long-running conflict in decades of mediation. The Minsk Group is led by the United States, France and Russia. France, whose population includes from 400,000 to 600,000 people of Armenian origin, has said it wants international supervision of the ceasefire.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Razorpay partners with PayPal to facilitate global transactions for small businesses, freelancers

Financial solutions provider Razorpay on Wednesday said it has partnered with global digital payments platform PayPal to facilitate international payments for small businesses and freelancers. The companys partner businesses can now integra...

Shah, Tomar, Goyal hold deliberations ahead of talks with protesting farmer leaders

Ahead of the second round of talks between the Centre and the representatives of protesting farmers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held deliberations with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal here on W...

IndiGo reaches 70 pc of its pre-COVID capacity, operating 1,000 daily flights

IndiGo on Wednesday said it has reached 70 per cent of its pre-COVID capacity and is operating 1,000 daily international and domestic flights. India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavir...

Three techies held; LSD, Hashish oil seized

Three software engineers were on Wednesday arrested by the Excise Enforcement sleuths here after high-end narcotics--lysergic acid diethylamide LSD and Hashish oil-- were seized from their possession. Based on reliable information, Excise s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020