Israel's ambassador, Haryana agri minister lay foundation of centre of excellence for horticulture

Israel's Ambassador to India Ron Malka and Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a centre of excellence for horticulture, which will come up in Bhiwani. While Malka laid the foundation through the virtual mode, Dalal was present at the site in Bhiwani, the Haryana government said in a statement.

An amount of Rs 8.25 crore will be spent to set up the centre at village Gignau in the Bhiwani district. Addressing a gathering on the occasion through the virtual mode, Malka said both India and Israel will work together in advanced agricultural resources, agricultural research and training for the prosperity and well-being of the hardworking farmers of India.

Dalal said the centre, which is to be built on 50 acres with the help of Israeli technology, will be ready in six months..