Amarinder to meet Shah ahead of crucial talks between Centre and farmers on Thursday

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Thursday, ahead of the crucial fourth round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over their agitation. The farmer leaders and the central government are set to hold another round of discussions on Thursday after a meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:12 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Thursday, ahead of the crucial fourth round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over their agitation. Sources said that Singh will hold deliberations with Shah on Thursday morning in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock

The farmers are demanding that the government withdraw the new farm laws if it wants them to end their stir

Agitating farmers have been sitting on national highways around Delhi for seven days and have stalled traffic. The farmer leaders and the central government are set to hold another round of discussions on Thursday after a meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive.

