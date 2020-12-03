Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left, Cong urge Mamata to take steps to convene Assembly session for talks on farmers' woes

The Left Front and the Congress on Thursday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take necessary measures for convening an assembly session, in the wake of the crisis arising out of farmers' agitation and the spiralling prices of essential items.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:05 IST
Left, Cong urge Mamata to take steps to convene Assembly session for talks on farmers' woes

The Left Front and the Congress on Thursday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take necessary measures for convening an assembly session, in the wake of the crisis arising out of farmers' agitation and the spiralling prices of essential items. Lamenting that the chief minister had earlier ignored similar requests, made on September 24 and November 2, Left front leader Sujan Chakraborty and Congress veteran Abdul Mannan, in their fresh missive, urged Banerjee to take note of the appeal.

"If states like Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan can convene assembly sessions to take alternative legal measures against the farm bills, why cannot we do the same to protect the interest of the farmers," the letter said. The two leaders also pointed out that prices of several essential items have gone through the roof.

"Essentials, including vegetables, are now beyond the reach of common man. A discussion on this issue is very much the need of the hour," the letter said..

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region

Chennai, Dec 3 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 PM. . LGM1 TL-HC-POST-TEST Tgana HC orders pole climbing test for two women rejected for lineman job Hyderabad The Telangana High Court has directed a state power dist...

UNESCO and Cambodia’s MoEYS launch play-based learning materials for early-grade mathematics

In todays digital age, Mathematics is the basis for innovation and sustainable development. While Cambodia has made impressive gains in educational attainment, students continue to struggle to achieve an acceptable level of proficiency in M...

Locusts attack three provinces of South Africa

The provinces in South Africa naming Free State, the Northern Cape, and the Western Cape have reported locust outbreaks, as announced by the Thoko Didiza, the Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister of the country.The Land D...

India, US ink MoU to enhance cooperation on intellectual property

India and the US have signed an MoU to increase cooperation in the field of intellectual property IP by facilitating exchange and dissemination of best practices, collaboration in training programs and outreach activities, an official state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020