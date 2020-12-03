Left, Cong urge Mamata to take steps to convene Assembly session for talks on farmers' woes

The Left Front and the Congress on Thursday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take necessary measures for convening an assembly session, in the wake of the crisis arising out of farmers' agitation and the spiralling prices of essential items. Lamenting that the chief minister had earlier ignored similar requests, made on September 24 and November 2, Left front leader Sujan Chakraborty and Congress veteran Abdul Mannan, in their fresh missive, urged Banerjee to take note of the appeal.

"If states like Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan can convene assembly sessions to take alternative legal measures against the farm bills, why cannot we do the same to protect the interest of the farmers," the letter said. The two leaders also pointed out that prices of several essential items have gone through the roof.

"Essentials, including vegetables, are now beyond the reach of common man. A discussion on this issue is very much the need of the hour," the letter said..