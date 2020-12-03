Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt-farmers talks deadlocked; Next meeting proposed on Saturday

Talks between three union ministers and a representative group of thousands of agitating farmers failed to yield any resolution on Thursday, as the union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of new farm laws and even refused the lunch, tea and water offered to them during almost eight-hour-long hectic parleys.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 19:59 IST
Govt-farmers talks deadlocked; Next meeting proposed on Saturday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Talks between three union ministers and a representative group of thousands of agitating farmers failed to yield any resolution on Thursday, as the union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of new farm laws and even refused the lunch, tea and water offered to them during almost eight-hour-long hectic parleys. On its part, the government assured the group of nearly 40 farmer leaders that all their valid concerns would be addressed, but the other side flagged several loopholes and deficiencies in the laws, which they said were passed hastily in September.

The Agriculture Ministry tweeted that doubts of farmers were addressed by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who led the government side at the talks. Tomar later told reporters that the next meeting will take place on Saturday at 2 pm. A government source said the meeting would resume on Saturday as no final outcome could be reached due to paucity of time.

Union leaders, who came out of the meeting venue shouting slogans, said the talks remained deadlocked and some of them threatened to boycott any further meetings if no solution was found at Thursday's meeting. "Discussions are over from our side. Our leaders have said they will not attend further meetings if a solution is not given today by the government," said Pratibha Shinde, AIKSCC (All India Kishan Sangharsh Coordination Committee) working group member and president of Lok Sangharsh Morcha, which represents farmers of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Another farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said the government made many proposals including on MSP and procurement system, which would be discussed among the farmer organisations on Friday, before the next meeting with the government on Saturday. Sources said the government gave a detailed presentation on the three new laws and asserted its intent towards the welfare of the farmers. However, the union leaders rejected the government's position at their fourth round of talks with three Union ministers at Vigyan Bhawan here. Besides Tomar, the government side included Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is also an MP from Punjab.

The 40 farmer leaders present at the meeting refused the lunch offered by the government and preferred to eat the food ferried in a van from the Singhu border, where thousands of their colleagues are sitting in protest against the new agri laws. They also did not accept tea and water offered to them during the meeting, which began around mid-day. The previous round of talks had taken place on December 1, but had ended in a stalemate even after three hours of discussion as farmers' groups rejected the government's suggestion of a new committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against the new laws.

The government had rejected the demand for repealing the laws and asked the farmers' bodies to identify specific issues related to the newly enacted Acts and submit those by December 2 for consideration and discussion on Thursday. Enacted in September, the laws have been presented by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector by removing middlemen and allowing farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have been worried that the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector. On Wednesday, agitating farmers demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament and repeal the new farm laws as they threatened to block roads in Delhi and "take more steps" if it failed to do so. During their marathon meeting on Thursday, farmers' leaders told the government to focus on resolving the issues instead of trying to be a good host by offering lunch, Shinde said. "How can we have lunch offered by the government when our fellow farmers are sitting on roads," said Shinde, whose organisation is among the 40 farmers' groups engaged in the talks.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital for the last eight days as part of their protest against the laws..

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House coronavirus adviser Fauci to meet with Biden transition team -CNN

White House coronavirus task force member Anthony Fauci will meet with members of President-elect Joe Bidens team on Thursday after President Donald Trumps administration delayed the transition process for weeks amid a coronavirus surge.Fau...

AP oppn parties reject two bills in legislative council

Amaravati, Dec 3 PTI In a jolt to the ruling YSR Congress government, the opposition parties rejected two crucial Bills in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday. The AP Value Added Tax Third Amendment Bill and the AP Value Adde...

IPU launches 'first-of-its kind' course in fire and safety audit to train firefighting professionals

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday inaugurated a first-of-its kind of course in India, a post graduate diploma in Fire and Safety Audit which will be offered by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University GGSIPUs Centr...

Sullivan leads by 3 in Dubai, close to 36-hole record score

Andy Sullivan came within a stroke of tying the European Tour record for the lowest 36-hole score by shooting 6-under 66 in the second round of the Golf in Dubai Championship on Thursday. The English golfer followed up his round of 61 on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020