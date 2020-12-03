DMK to stage demo in support of protesting farmers in Delhi

DMK President M K Stalin will lead party-sponsored demonstrations in different cities of the state on Saturday in support of farmers protesting at the Delhi border against the Centre's new farm laws, the party said. Stalin will participate in the protest at Salem, the native district of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, according to a party release here on Thursday.

DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan, party Treasurer and Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu will participate in protests at Vellore and Mayiladuthurai, respectively. Agitations will also be held in Tiruchirappally, Erode, Namakkal and Tiruvannamalai among others, it said.

Meanwhile, a DMK district secretaries meeting slammed the Centre and the state governments over the farm laws, saying the farmers were not being given the priority they deserve. The meeting, which resolved to hold protest in support of the farmers in Tamil Nadu on December 5, urged the Centre to respect the "livelihood struggle" of the farmers and immediately withdraw the three contentious laws.PTI SA SS PTI PTI