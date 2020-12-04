Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Patna to attend Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal meeting

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday arrived in Patna to attend a meeting of the Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) on December 5 and 6. Bhagwat, in the meeting, will reportedly review the progress achieved by the RSS in Bihar and Jharkhand, and discuss the organisation's future strategy for its growth in the region.

The meeting of ABKM, which is generally organised at the national level, is being held in several zones across the country due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. More than 35 senior functionaries of the RSS, who work in Bihar and Jharkhand are expected to attend the meeting. (ANI)