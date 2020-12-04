Left Menu
Goa govt committed to restart mining to bring relief to people, says Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday asserted that the state government is committed to restart mining to bring relief to people.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:07 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday asserted that the state government is committed to restart mining to bring relief to people. Minning in Goa is halted since March 2018 after the Supreme Court cancelled Goa's mining renewals.

"The Goa government is committed to restarting mining in the state. We had a meeting with Goa Mining Association yesterday. We are working to resolve all problems and resume all mining operations in the state. Be it auction or any other activity, it is the work of government to resume the mining operations and bring relief to people," Sawant told ANI. Speaking about his meeting wit stakeholders and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, he said: "At a meeting of stakeholders with Union Minister for Mines Prahlad Joshi in the national capital, we had discussions centered around ways to restart mining including through the auction process," he said.

The issue of restart mining in Goa is stuck in a deadlock with the Supreme Court directing that the state issue fresh leases and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act in its current form mandating that any grant of fresh leases should be through a process of auction. (ANI)

