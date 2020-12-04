Left Menu
TMC calls for 3-day protest in Kolkata against Centre's farm laws

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a 3-day protest in Kolkata in support of farmers against the new farm laws.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a 3-day protest in Kolkata in support of farmers against the new farm laws. The decision was taken in the internal meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and district presidents of the state, sources from TMC informed ANI.

TMC will stage Dharna on December 8, 9, and 10 against recently enacted farm laws near the Gandhi Statue in Kolkata. In a series of tweets, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday tweeted, "I am very much concerned about the farmers, their lives and livelihood. The central government must withdraw the anti-farmer bills. If they do not do so immediately we will agitate throughout the state and the country. From the very start, we have been strongly opposing these anti-farmer bills."

"The government is selling everything. You cannot sell Railways, Air India, Coal, BSNL, BHEL, banks, defense, etc. Withdraw ill-conceived disinvestment and privatization policy. We must not allow the treasures of our nation to be transformed into the BJP party's personal assets," she had added. Meanwhile, Farmer unions on Friday decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and stated that they were not satisfied with amendments being proposed by the government.

Thousands of farmers are protesting in border areas of Delhi against recently enacted farm laws. Protesting farmers fear that these could dismantle the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for crop procurement. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

